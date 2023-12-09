SA should not tire of bringing back the Gupta family: Lord Peter Hain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa should never give up on its quest to bring back the Gupta family to face the music. That’s according to the United Kingdom member of the House of Lords Peter Hain.

The government has been working with their counterparts in the UAE to ensure that the Guptas are held accountable in relation to the allegations of corruption.

Hain is in the country as the world marks the International Anti-Corruption Day.

He says South Africa’s international reputation continues to suffer with corruption continuing unabated in the country.

It’s very important that the Public Services Commission (PSC) – which is a government body – is leading this fight in South Africa because there’s been too many words and too little action. And that is why I was privileged to accept this invitation to speak here because this is still going on now in the country, it hasn’t stopped with the Guptas going and former President Zuma going. It is still going on and it is damaging South Africa’s international reputation. And yet a lot of international companies that have benefited from this corruption are still doing the same thing,” says Hain.

