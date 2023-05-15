The Presidential Climate Commission’s Dr Crispian Olver says one of the major concerns regarding energy transition is grid capacity.

Eskom is implementing Stage 6 power cuts until further notice. Multiple breakdowns of its aging coal fired power stations continue to be reported.

South Africa is one of the world’s top carbon polluters because of its heavy reliance on coal fired power stations.

Olver says despite the current energy crisis there is consensus between stakeholders, government, labour and civil society to upgrade and expand the grid.

“The JET-IP needs to clearly indicate how this grid expansion is going to be financed and that’s sort of the missing key and clearly it involves National Treasury and Eskom and the Public Enterprises in you know detail engagement on how that will happen.”