SA Rugby has announced that three current Springbok assistant coaches and the Head of Athletic Performance have extended their contracts by another four years.

Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human, as well as Andy Edwards, will stay with the team until the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The four will continue in their roles under the guidance of the Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

Two members of the coaching staff, head coach, Jacques Nienaber and assistant, Felix Jones, have indicated that they will take up offers with Leinster and England respectively, after this year’s World Cup tournament.

The Springboks kick off their international season against Australia in Pretoria on the 8th of July. They will start the defense of their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Marseille, France, on the 10th of September.