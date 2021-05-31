Restaurants and the sale of alcohol have not been affected by the new adjustment.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) says they are satisfied that government is supporting the continued business operations by the restaurants’ industry.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country on adjusted Level 2 citing a concern about the increase in coronavirus cases.

The President’s full address is in the video below:

However, restaurants and the sale of alcohol have not been affected by the new adjustment.

The hours of curfew will start at 23:00pm and end at 04:00am.

The association’s CEO Wendy Alberts says they were concerned that there would be further restrictions on restaurants.

“It is critical to recognise that the industry is certainly committed to playing our part as we channel to the different levels of lockdown. It is imperative that we keep our patrons, staff, restaurants and restaurants businesses safe. It’s critical that our businesses are not interrupted abruptly and cause further economic loss for jobs,” says Alberts.

Below is the full interview with Wendy Alberts: