More than 637 800 people have now received their first dose of the Pfizer jab, bringing the total number of people who have been vaccinated to more than 1.1 million.

South Africa has reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than four months indicating that the country is officially entering the third wave.

In the past 24 hours, 5 782 cases have been reported bringing the total number to 1 675 013.

Another 110 people have died of COVID-19 related complications increasing the total number of deaths to 56 711.

The Department of Health says the positivity rate now stands at 12.7% with Gauteng showing the greatest surge in new infections.

The Health Ministry says the graph below shows Gauteng is showing a greater surge than any other province.

The recovery rate is 93.5%.

