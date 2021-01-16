A health worker wears protective clothing as she prepares for testing travellers for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

13 973 more people have contracted COVID-19 in South Africa in the last 24-hour cycle. This has increased the total number of infections in the country to 1 325 659.

South Africa is currently battling a new variant of the coronavirus. The total number of people who have died of coronavirus complications nationally has ticked up to 36 851 after 384 new deaths were reported on Saturday.

South Africa has recorded 1 083 978 recoveries so far – with over 7 558 774 tests conducted in the country thus far.

The number of active cases nationally currently stands at 204 830.

Authorities are urging all South Africans to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and regular hand washing.