South Africa has recorded 1 218 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 628 259.

Regrettably, the Department of Health has also reported 114 more COVID-19 related deaths, with Gauteng recording the highest number at 39, followed by Western Cape with 20, 18 from North West, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from Mpumalanga and 7 from the Eastern Cape. This brings the death toll in the country to 14 263.

The recovery rate continues to be on the up at 549 993 recoveries, translating to 87%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 705 408.

