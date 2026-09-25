SA rejects external interference, defends democratic strength at UNGA

South Africa has used the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to defend the strength of its democracy and reject outside interference.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says the country is capable of correcting itself and resisting what he calls “external supervision”.

Addressing Thursday night’s UNGA General Debate, Lamola says, “We have built a united nation of a diverse people, steeled in their determination to never let history repeat itself. We have built a vibrant democracy capable of self-correcting and stepping back from the brink.”

He says, “A democracy strong enough to withstand and resist attempts at external supervision and tutelage. After the 2024 election, political parties put national stability above narrow interests and formed a Government of National Unity within two weeks of the announcement of the results.”

He adds, “Since the dawn of our democracy, we have held no fewer than seven free and fair national elections. As we speak, South Africans are preparing once again to exercise their democratic right, this time in Local Government Elections. Again, the will of the people will prevail.”

VIDEO | Lamola speaks to former US Ambassador to SA Jendayi Frazer on issues of Conflicts, Trade & BRICS: