SA records decline in murder, contact crimes in first quarter

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says South Africa has recorded a decline in murder and several other serious contact crimes in the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.

He says crimes such as carjacking, residential; business and cash-in-transit robberies have also decreased.

Cachalia has attributed the progress to intelligence-led policing, targeted operations and improved co-operation between law enforcement agencies.

Cachalia released the crime statistics at a media briefing in Pretoria.

“We are making progress, and I do know that is because we’re seeing what’s going on in the Madlanga Commission every day, and because every day our people experience violent crime, it’s difficult to believe, but there is progress. And I am willing to say that again. I said that at the last media conference: there is progress, that the police are making progress in the fight against crime.”

#PoliceMinistry [RELEASE OF THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026/2027] The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia reaffirms the South African Police Service’s commitment to fighting crime in the country. “We remain mindful that while statistics help us… pic.twitter.com/mHjO0zaMG1 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 28, 2026

#PoliceMinistry [RELEASE OF THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026/2027] The South African Police Service is accelerating its modernisation agenda by embracing technology as a force multiplier to improve crime prevention, investigation and service delivery. Through… pic.twitter.com/STvHYpdqEN — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 28, 2026

VIDEO| 2026-2027 first quarter crime statistics:

-Report by Culvin Mabasa