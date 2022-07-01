The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 380 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 994 223. This increase represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

On Friday, the National Department of Health reports 16 deaths, and of these, three occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,809 to date.

Provincial Breakdown

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 12% respectively.

Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases respectively.