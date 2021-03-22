The recovery rate in the country is currently at 95% with 22 303 active cases.

South Africa has recorded a drop in the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 599 new cases recorded in the last reporting period.

The almost 600 infections bring the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1 538 451.

The latest figure, reported by the Department of Health on Monday, is 452 cases less from the 1 051 reported on Sunday.

There has been 85 new fatalities, which bring the total number of deaths to 52 196. The majority of the fatalities were from the KwaZulu-Natal at 70, followed by Western Cape with seven deaths, Gauteng has reported five, the Free State two and the Eastern Cape one.

The cumulative total of tests conducted is steadily nearing the 10 million mark with 9 649 219 tests having been done, with 13 932 tests completed since the last report.

