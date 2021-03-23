The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 665 664.

South Africa has recorded 510 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 538 961.

The country has also recorded 55 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the North West.

“Regrettably, we report 55 more COVID-19 related deaths: 6 from Eastern Cape, 11 from the Free State, 4 from Gauteng, 5 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 25 from the North West, 0 from the Northern Cape and 4 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 52 251.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 465 204.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 194 257.

