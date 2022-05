South Africa has recorded 4 227 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 935 761. This increase represents a 15.7% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health, there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths, and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101 002 to date.

Latest COVID-19 stats:

