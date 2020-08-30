Minister Mkhize has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

South Africa has recorded 2 419 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 622 551. There have been 238 new deaths overnight, pushing the number of fatalities to 13 981.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says 81 of the fatalities are from Gauteng, 123 from the Free State; 19 from KwaZulu-Natal; nine from the Western Cape and six were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize adds.

South Africa has an 86% recovery rate with 536 694 citizens having recovered from the disease.