South Africa has recorded 2007 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 644 438 on Thursday.

The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 152 (33.2%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 115 658 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 97 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 265.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in Mpumalanga.

“Regrettably, we report 97 more COVID-19 related deaths: 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 21 from Gauteng, 7 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Free State, one from Limpopo, 26 from Mpumalanga, 15 from North West and 6 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 4 022 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Gauteng with 3 881 deaths.

A total number of 3 863 453 tests have been conducted to date in the country, with 20 555 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

573 003 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88.9%.