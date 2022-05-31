South Africa has recorded 2 809 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 957 777. This increase represents a 12.6% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “Today, the Department of Health reports 28 deaths and of these five occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 190 to date.”

25 264 922 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Latest COVID-19 stats:

COVID-19 lockdown in Shangai

Following two months of frustration, despair and economic loss, Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday, prompting celebrations tempered with fear that an outbreak could return.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars, a moment that for many in China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city felt like it would never arrive.

At midnight, small groups gathered in the city’s former French Concession neighbourhood whistled, shouted “ban lifted” and clinked glasses of champagne.

Earlier, streets were lively as residents picnicked on grassy patches and children rode bikes down carless roads. Dancing retirees, a common evening sight in Chinese cities, strutted their stuff for the first time in months in open air plazas and along the Huangpu river.