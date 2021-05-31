South Africa has recorded 2 792 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 665 617.
The country has also recorded 67 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths to 56 506.
Recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6%.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 11 631 239.
Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 665 617 with 2 792 new cases reported. Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 506. Our recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6% pic.twitter.com/Agzf2OdsgJ
— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 31, 2021