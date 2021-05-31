The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 11 631 239.

South Africa has recorded 2 792 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 665 617.

The country has also recorded 67 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths to 56 506.

Recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6%.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 11 631 239.