South Africa has recorded 1 408 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 540 009.
The country has also recorded 121 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Wednesday.
In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Free State and Limpopo.
“Regrettably, we report 121 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, 24 from Gauteng, 5 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 38 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 0 from the North West, 8 from the Northern Cape and 0 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 52 372.
Recoveries currently stand at 1 466 595.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 690 819.
The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 207 808.
