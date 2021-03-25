The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 690 819.

South Africa has recorded 1 408 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 540 009.

The country has also recorded 121 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Free State and Limpopo.

“Regrettably, we report 121 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, 24 from Gauteng, 5 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 38 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 0 from the North West, 8 from the Northern Cape and 0 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 52 372.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 466 595.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 690 819.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 207 808.