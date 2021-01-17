The latest figures as of Sunday evening indicate that the Western Cape has recorded the highest number of deaths at 76, followed by Gauteng at 59.

South Africa has recorded 12 267 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 254 deaths in the last 24 hours. This follows an announcement by the CSIR Researcher, Dr Ridhwaan Suliman that the country seemed to be on a positive trajectory in new cases having recorded an 11% decline from a week ago.

According to Dr Suliman, the provinces with the highest number of cases in the country have also seen a decline in daily new cases, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, the number of deaths is expected to increase.

The latest figures as of Sunday evening, indicate that the Western Cape has recorded the highest number of the 254 deaths at 76, followed by Gauteng at 59; KwaZulu-Natal at 40; North West 26; Eastern Cape 22; Mpumalanga 26 and Northern Cape 6.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1 098 441 representing a recovery rate of 82,1%,” reads in part the statement released by the Department of Health on Sunday evening.

Dr Suliman says, “The number of cases currently, the seven-day average is at 15 900 per day and that’s a decline of 11% compared to a week ago. The Eastern Cape continues its slow decline; the Western Cape, after showing a bit of a plateau, has promisingly declined by 20% compared to a week ago; KZN decreasing by 23% compared to a week ago, and Gauteng decreasing by 12% to a week ago. These are promising signs and these are the bigger provinces that are driving what we see at the national level.”

Gauteng is another province that’s been dealing with a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, and his Command Council warned recently that hospitals could soon reach full capacity as the number of COVID-related admissions were increasing rapidly.

Earlier, The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged residents to go to hospital as soon as they experience COVID-19 symptoms. This as the province continues to rank first in the country in terms of the number of active cases, and the fourth highest countrywide in terms of fatalities.

The KZN government says the infection rate continues to increase in several districts which include Ethekwini, Umgungundlovu and Uthukela.

Premier Sihle Zikalala has urged people, who have recovered from COVID-19, not to think they will not get re-infected.

“They are dangerous in that they create a false sense of security that implies that when people recover from COVID-19, they will not contract the virus again. That is very reckless because there is a growing body of evidence and scientific evidence that proves that it is possible to get re-infected.”