South Africa has recorded 1 816 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 648 214. The Gauteng province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 831 (33.1%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 167 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 49 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 427.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Western Cape.

“Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, eight from Eastern Cape,five from Free State and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427,” says Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 4 053 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Gauteng with 3 912 deaths.

A total number of 3 902 786 have been conducted to date in the country, with 18 620 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

576 423 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88%.

Below is the full statement by Dr Zweli Mkhize: 

 