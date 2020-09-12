The Gauteng province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 831 (33.1%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 167 (17.9%).

South Africa has recorded 1 816 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 648 214. The Gauteng province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 214 831 (33.1%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 167 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 49 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 427.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Western Cape.

“Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, eight from Eastern Cape,five from Free State and 13 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427,” says Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 4 053 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Gauteng with 3 912 deaths.

A total number of 3 902 786 have been conducted to date in the country, with 18 620 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

576 423 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 September. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/AnoAgZGXoU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 12, 2020

Below is the full statement by Dr Zweli Mkhize: