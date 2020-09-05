A total number of 3 783 823 tests have been conducted to date in the country, with 18 123 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

South Africa has recorded 1 806 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 636 884. The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 212 564 (33.4%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 114 646 (18%).

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the country has recorded 101 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 779.

“Regrettably, we report 101 more COVID-19 related deaths: 45 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Gauteng, 11 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 10 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 779,” says Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 3 960 COVID-19 related deaths.

561 204 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88%. Gauteng has recorded the most recoveries as 186 731 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 636 884, the total number of deaths is 14 779 and the total number of recoveries is 561 204. pic.twitter.com/KmZMpd20X8 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 5, 2020

Below is the full statement by Dr Zweli Mkhize: