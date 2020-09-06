The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 212 898 (33.3%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 114 824 (18%).

South Africa has recorded 1 633 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 638 517 on Sunday. The Gauteng Province still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 212 898 (33.3%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 114 824 (18%).

The country has also recorded 110 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 889.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Regrettably, we report 110 more COVID-19 related deaths: 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Gauteng, 7 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Free State, one from Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 889,” says Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 3 961 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Gauteng with 3 813 deaths.

A total number of 3 800 190 have been conducted to date in the country, with 16 367 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle. Of the total tests, the public sector accounts for 1 644 638 (43%) while the private sector accounts for 2 155 552 (57%).

563 891 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88%. Gauteng has recorded the most recoveries as 187 301 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

Below is the full statement by Dr Zweli Mkhize: