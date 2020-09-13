A total number of 3 918 478 tests have been conducted to date in the country, with 15 692 new tests conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

South Africa has recorded 1 579 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 649 793. Gauteng accounts for most of the country’s cases provincially with 215140 (33.1%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 116 389 (17.9%).

The country has also recorded 20 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 447.

Most of the new deaths were recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape. The provinces both recorded six new deaths.

“Regrettably, we report 20 more COVID-19 related deaths: four from KwaZulu-Natal, six from Gauteng, four from Eastern Cape and six from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 447,” Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 4 059 COVID-19 related deaths, while the Northern Cape has recorded the least deaths with 165 fatalities.

Tests and recoveries

The public sector accounts for 1 696 446 (43%) tests while the private sector accounts for 2 222 032 (57%) of total tests.

577 906 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 88.9%.

