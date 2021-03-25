The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 9 722 821.

South Africa has recorded 1 554 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 541 563.

The country has also recorded 163 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Thursday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in Limpopo.

“Regrettably, we report 163 more COVID-19 related deaths: 0 from Eastern Cape, 9 from the Free State, 24 from Gauteng, 5 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 71 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 37 from the North West, 16 from the Northern Cape and 1 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 52 535.

Recoveries currently stand at 1 467 254.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 220 129.