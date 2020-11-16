South Africa has recorded 1 245 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to date to 752 269. The country has also recorded 73 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday.
In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.
“Regrettably, we report 73 more COVID-19 related deaths: 32 from Eastern Cape, 23 from the Free State, 7 from Gauteng and 11 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 20 314.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 142 947.
Recoveries now stand at 695 496 which translates to a recovery rate of 92.5%.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 752 269, the total number of deaths is 20 314 and total number of recoveries is 695 496. pic.twitter.com/gGsAPiqQXx
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 16, 2020