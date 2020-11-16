The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 142 947.

South Africa has recorded 1 245 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to date to 752 269. The country has also recorded 73 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

“Regrettably, we report 73 more COVID-19 related deaths: 32 from Eastern Cape, 23 from the Free State, 7 from Gauteng and 11 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 20 314.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 142 947.

Recoveries now stand at 695 496 which translates to a recovery rate of 92.5%.

Loading…