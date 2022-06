South Africa has recorded 1 028 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 989 007. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “The Department of Health reports 57 deaths and of these six deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101697 to date.”

25 637 671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Latest COVID-19 stats for SA:

