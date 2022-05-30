South Africa has recorded 1 004 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 954 971. This increase represents a 9.4% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “Today, the Department of Health reports 16 deaths and of these four deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 162 to date.”

25 242 686 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Latest COVID-19 stats:

COVID-19 developments

Streets in Beijing were busier on Monday as residents in two districts were allowed to return to work, while Shanghai announced an end to its two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing most of the people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

UK

Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Wright, a former British minister and attorney general, said he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, after a damning official report published last week detailed a series of illegal parties at Johnson’s office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will no longer deliver a sermon at a service of thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this week as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild pneumonia, his office said.

US

Patients who experience a recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment with Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid should isolate again for five days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an advisory.