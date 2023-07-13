The Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says South Africa received just over 3 500 retirement visa applications from about 100 countries, in the past three years.

He says his department declined approximately 500 of these applications due to the applicants’ failure to produce relevant documents and meeting the prescribed minimum monthly income of R37 000.

Motsoaledi revealed this in a written Parliamentary reply after the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Manuel De Freitas who posed the question to him.

“Replies to questions in parliament submitted to the minister of home affairs demonstrate another lost opportunity based on replies. In the last three financial years and this year to date, home affairs have rejected 499 retirement visa applications.”

“Which potentially translate to at least to our economy of just under R8 million of our economy per month or well over R220 million annually. As these applications for tourism visas retirement visas allow the retiring person who is financially stable to reside in South Africa,” adds De Freitas.