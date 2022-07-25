The United Nations has announced South Africa’s Professor Tshilidzi Marwala as the next Rector of the United Nations University headquartered in Tokyo.

The appointment of the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg is at a level of Under-Secretary General.

Current UN University Rector Dr David Malone is expected to complete his second term only in March next year.

Professor Marwala, who has a PHD in Artificial Intelligence and Engineering from the University of Cambridge, had his latest appointment confirmed by the Secretary-General’s Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

“Following consultations with UNESCO’s director general Audrey Azoulay, and with her concurrence, the Secretary-General is appointing Professor Tshilidzi Marwala of South Africa as rector of the United Nations University in Tokyo.”

Haq says Marwala will become the seventh rector at the UN institution.

“Professor Marwala will be the seventh Rector of the United Nations University as of the 1st of March 2023. The decision to appoint Professor Marwala was taken after an extensive international search process. Professor Marwala will succeed Professor David M. Malone of Canada, who has served as UN rector since 2013. Professor Marwala currently serves as the Vice Chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg.”