The South African Police Service has warned the public against the unauthorised and illegal use of SAPS property which includes uniforms, equipment and emblems.

This follows a video clip circulating on social media platforms, where a civilian can be seen in a marked police vehicle wearing a SAPS cap.

#sapsHQ The #SAPS is warning members of the public against the unauthorised and illegal use of SAPS property which include uniforms, equipment and emblems. MEhttps://t.co/1I8n4anVXw pic.twitter.com/iyZOBVd4TG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 5, 2023

Police say the man is creating a false impression that he is lawfully associated with the police service and is abusing the badge and emblem of the SAPS which are protected by law.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in direct contravention of the SAPS Act.

“To this end, this civilian has committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act ; Section 66 (1), 68(1) and 68(3) in that he wore the emblems and official insignia of the SAPS. The public that the wearing of uniform or distinctive marks of the SAPS by a person who is not a member or who does not have permission to do so from the National Commissioner is an offence. Civilians are therefore discouraged from using or wearing police property to avoid having a criminal record. Police are investigating this matter,” warned Mathe.