South African pilot, Rudolph Erasmus, has described an encounter with a Cape cobra while flying a private plane. The Beechcraft Baron 58 was carrying four passengers, on a flight from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on Monday.

Erasmus spotted the cobra under his seat, while flying 11 000 feet in the air.

The plane made an emergency landing in the city of Welkom.

However, Erasmus says the highly-venomous passenger is still missing, despite attempts to find the snake.

“I informed the passengers, who are also my work colleagues, but luckily when I told them that we have a bit of an issue on board and a snake is under my seat, they all remained fairly calm and that helped to diffuse the situation. The aircraft came to a complete stop and we shut it down. As I was standing on the wing, whilst moving the seat forward, I saw the snake curled up in a nice little bundle underneath my seat. We got the local snake handlers in Welkom, who tried for two days to catch the snake. By the time they arrived there, it had somehow vanished and it became a two-day mission trying to find the snake, but unfortunately with no success.”

Snake on a plane at 11 000 feet: