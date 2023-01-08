South Africa is on high alert following the discovery of a new COVID-19 sub-variant in the country, but it is not concerned that it will result in a wave of infections.

That’s the word from the Head of Genomics sequencing at Stellenbosch University, Professor Tulio de Oliveira.

On Saturday, the XBB.1.5 was detected by the University’s Network for Genomics Surveillance.

The Health Department says that they’re currently in discussions with scientists to gather more information about the variant, including its transmissibility and severity.

Professor de Oliveira has urged South Africans to get immunised with booster vaccines.

“It is not a new variant of concern. It is part of the Omicron family of lineages which now compares hundreds of different lineages. It is still omicron and emerged towards the end of last year, on the east coast of the U.S, more especially in New York. We are alerted but not concerned. We will continue to do Genomics Surveillance.”

.@HealthZA has been alerted about this highly transmissable XBB.1.5 variant and is currently in discussions with the scientists to gather more information including its transmissibility and severity. Thus, an official communication will be made in due course. #COVID19 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 7, 2023

In the meantime @HealthZA is appealing to everyone to #vaccinate, get boosters, wear your masks, keep the distance, avoid overcrowded places and wash your hands #COVID19 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 7, 2023

According to the World Health Organisation, symptoms of this sub-variant are similar to those of previous Omicron strains, where most people experience flu-like symptoms. XBB.1.5 is currently the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries. The Department of Health has again appealed to people to vaccinate, get boosters and observe non pharmaceutical interventions.

First case of COVID-19 sub-variant XBB.1.5 confirmed in South Africa: Prof. Tulio de Oliveira: