SA, Nigeria strengthen cooperation on issues including migration

South Africa and Nigeria have agreed to strengthen cooperation on migration, crime and regional security following high-level talks in Abuja.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, acting as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy, delivered a message to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as the two countries sought to improve bilateral ties.

The discussions focused on organised crime and attacks on law enforcement officers during crime-fighting operations, among other concerns.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the two sides addressed these issues while reaffirming South Africa’s right to enforce its laws.

“ So, we highlighted the fact that in areas like Hillbrow and Sunnyside, there were at some stage reports of there being designated local areas to South African nationals and an exclusive jurisdiction of Nigerian nationals and that’s something of concern. Again the Nigerian counterparts acknowledge that, that is completely unacceptable and we have every right to enforce our laws on that matter and we should do so provided we just treat individuals of any country in a humane manner and of course we accept that we have a country of the rule of law.”

VIDEO | Phiri says SA-Nigeria had a robust discussion about the conduct of some of the Nigerians living in SA:

-Reporting by Bonolo Maribe