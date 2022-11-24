Independent Crime Analyst Dr Chris de Kock says the country needs to work on identifying some of the attributes of the increasing violent crimes as well as curbing the causes of crime.

The latest statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele have painted a horrifying picture of violent crimes in South Africa.

More than 7 000 people have been murdered between July and September 2022. This is over 800 more people murdered compared to the same period last year.

The crime statistics also indicated that about 558 children were killed in the country from April to the end of September this year.

Police are investigating attempted murder dockets of 294 children and a further 1 895 assault GBH cases with children being the most victims.

More than 10 000 women, men and children were raped, with the majority of rape survivors being women.

De Kock highlights some practical solutions that could address these challenges: “Police, communities, and security companies should work hand in hand, working closely together. They should share information and maintain high visibility…High visibility of police but also address the issue of being under-equipped, so that street robberies will disappear…With rape and sexual assault cases, if there are campaigns teaching people to report it, even if it’s in the intimate family, then people will start reporting.”

