Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says laws against racism must be strengthened. This comes as a Benoni woman against whom Lesufi filed a criminal complaint will appear in court in March of next year after being released on warning.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi opens criminal case against Benoni woman

A voice note went viral on social media where the woman is heard calling black people rapists and thieves and calling for them to be banned and killed.

Thank you so much SAPS for her arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness #BelindaMagorArrested pic.twitter.com/H5l0cXvSPC — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 26, 2022



Lesufi says the Constitution is soft on racists. “The laws were crafted in a manner that we assumed that things would be fine they will be smooth but reality dictates otherwise and therefore, the bill or the discussion taking place in Parliament in strengthening laws relating to anti-racism. I really believe calls upon true genuine South Africans to contribute and deposit their ideas there so that we can have laws that will bite and laws that will discourage racists from continuing to exist amongst our society.”