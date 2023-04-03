Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says South Africa must stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in Uganda.

Malema has likened the country’s stance on homosexuality to apartheid.

The party is expected to lead a march to the Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday, in protest against the Bill that seeks to criminalise homosexuality in the country.

The Anti-Homosexuality Bill will also criminalise donors who fund LGBTQ+ work and activists in the field.

It is currently awaiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s signature.

Malema says South Africa cannot fold its arms as Uganda promotes hatred.

He was speaking in Diepsloot, Johannesburg where the party launched its voter registration campaign.

“The people who don’t enjoy freedom in any other part of the world, be it in Western Sahara, be it in Palestine, be it in Cuba … for as long as they do not enjoy their freedom, we have no right to enjoy our freedom. Freedom must be enjoyed by all. You cannot promote hate and then we fold our arms and don’t show the Ugandan government that we don’t agree with hate,” adds Malema.

Last week, activists appealed to world leaders to urge President Museveni not to sign the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law.

They assembled at the United Nations Information’s Office in Pretoria earlier on Friday seeking the agency’s intervention.

The video below is reporting more on the story: