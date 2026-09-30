SA must never accept mass shootings as part of DNA: ATM

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says South Africans should never accept that mass shootings are part of the country’s DNA.

The party has lamented the mass shootings that took place over the weekend.

Eighteen people were killed in Wedela township near Carletonville in the West Rand.

In a second incident gunmen killed 10 people in Lwandle, Cape Town.

ATM’s MP Vuyolwethu Zungula says illegal mining is behind some of the mass shootings.

Zungula says, “What we’re seeing now in the country is a failure of crime intelligence, a failure of the state to protect its citizens. It cannot be accepted that over 160 people have died just this year alone from mass shootings.”

He says, “We have not seen any arrests of the mass shootings that have happened earlier this year, and in the case of Wedela, it is a well-known fact that those mass shootings are spearheaded by illegal miners, who the government knows that there are illegal miners in a particular area, particular community.”

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