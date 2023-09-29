South Africa is moving beyond electricity to the decarbonisation of the real economy through hydrogen to improve energy availability and water supply. That’s the word echoed by delegates at the Presidential Climate Commission’s 11th ordinary quarterly meeting held in Johannesburg on Friday.

It’s believed that this will help create new job opportunities, especially in underdeveloped and rural provinces. The Presidential Climate Commission convened to review the progress of its work programme for the third quarter of this year.

It says developing countries are looking for new and predictable sources of public financing in the post-2025 environment.

And it hopes that this year it will finally be able to achieve the 1 hundred billion rand pledge that was made a few years ago.

The Commission gave an update on its regulatory audit, which was an unqualified audit opinion.

And it has appointed a steering committee to ensure the implementation of the just transition plan. The committee intends to go out to communities to educate them about what the implementation plan entails.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister, Barbara Creecy says “We have history around transition and around change and we need to be drawing on this history transitions are economy wide and even if there is pilot, one has to understand that the impact involvement has to extend beyond a particular project.”