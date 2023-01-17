Production in the gold mining sector declined by 4.6% year-on-year last month compared with a revised decline of 6.6% in October, according to the newly released Statistics South Africa figures.

Production in the platinum group metals sector declined by 22%, while total mining output declined by 9.9% in November.

This is compared with a revised decline of 11% in October.

#Mining production decreased by 9,0% year-on-year in November 2022. The largest negative contributors were:

· PGMs

· iron ore

· diamonds Read more here: https://t.co/VhEY09t48f#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/pe38TkULfM — Stats SA (@StatsSA) January 17, 2023