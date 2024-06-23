Blitzboks qualify for Paris Olympics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African men’s sevens rugby team has qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris in July, claiming the last remaining position that was up for grabs at the Monaco Repechage tournament.

The Blitzboks beat Great Britain 14-5 in the final, thanks to tries from Selvyn Davids and Shilton van Wyk.

Earlier, South Africa beat Canada 28-nil in the semi-finals, and Uganda 26-nil in the quarter-finals.

The South African women’s sevens team had already qualified for Paris when they won the Africa women’s sevens.

It’s the third time that Sevens Rugby will feature at the Olympics, since 2016, and the third time that the South African men’s sevens side will compete.

In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, they won Bronze, while at the last Olympics in Tokyo, they finished outside the medals in fifth.