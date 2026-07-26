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SA Men’s Forum calls for stricter regulation of initiation schools

  • [FILE] Youths walk in a field outside an initiation school in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, July 10, 2006.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Bontle Motsoatsoe

Civil society organisation South African Men’s Forum is calling for an end to preventable deaths and stricter regulation of traditional initiation schools.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has confirmed 43 deaths in the 2026 winter initiation season across the country.

The Forum says dealing with the problem now needs to go beyond making political statements to the actual conviction of those causing the deaths of initiates.

The founder of the Forum Mbuyiselo Botha says guilty traditional leaders should be arrested of which will send clear message to everyone.

“There’s no accountability, it’s zero but also what it means is that the powers that be they have to clamp down. We must see traditional leaders being arrested and then it will send a clear, unambiguous message to those would be perpetrators that if traditional leaders who are involved in these schemes are arrested then there’ll be accountability. For as long as we’re still pussyfooting, egg shell walking, making all sorts of we condemn these political convenient statements, we will not go anywhere.”

RELATED VIDEO | CRL to investigate deaths at initiation schools

 

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