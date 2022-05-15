The Adopt An Elderly campaign in Mahikeng in the North West says it wants the Guinness Book of World Records to recognise the age of an elderly woman.

Johanna Mazibuko who is 128-years-old and lives in Jouberton outside Klerksdorp is believed to be the oldest person in the world. Her children are aged 83 and 81 respectively. Prophet OJ Madikong who is the initiator of the campaign says Mazibuko deserves recognition.

“I believe maMazibuko could have long been put in Guinness book of Records. The whole world would know, but we know that it is never late. As long as we as people in Africa know that there is such a person, we are happy that there is someone with 128 years, whether they try to hide her or what but we know there is” says Madikong.

According to the Guinness website, the oldest person to ever live was Jeanne Louise Calment from Arles, France who was born on 21 February 1875 and died on the 4th August 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days old.