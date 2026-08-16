SA marks 14 years since Marikana massacre that left 34 dead

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the Marikana massacre at the Lonmin platinum mine near Rustenburg in North West.

Thirty-four mineworkers were shot dead by police on 16 August 2012 after taking part in an unprotected strike demanding a monthly salary of R12 500.

Ten other people, including mineworkers, police officers and security guards, were killed in violent clashes in the days leading up to the August 16 shootings.

A commemoration will be held this morning at the koppie where some of the mineworkers were killed.

On the eve of the commemoration, community members were assisting with preparations at the site. Many were wearing green AMCU regalia as they helped set up the venue.

A large marquee has been erected in the open field, with a stage and sound system in place facing the koppie. Police visibility in the area is high, while the situation remains calm and orderly.

WATCH | Fourteen years after the Marikana massacre, the events of 16 August 2012 remain etched in the memories of those who were there. Watch the full report on the SABC News YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Yclm6qVj5U — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Video | 14th Marikana Massacre Commemoration:

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is questioning what it describes as a lack of genuine economic freedom for workers, 14 years after the Marikana massacre.

AMCU’s deputy president Phuthuma Manyathi says preparations for this important event have been finalised.

“In terms of preparations we are almost done, its just finish ups here and there. We expect ten thousand to fifteen thousand, considering that the event is over the weekend and we have never been disappointed in terms of attendance. Workers are coming in numbers, including the communities here. They always come. So in terms of preparations I can say 95% all systems go. Jawk was here in terms of their section 4. I can say they are so happy with our preparations up to so far.”

-Reporting by Lebohang Pebe