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SA, Malawi sign migration agreement

SADC leaders meet win Lilongwe, Malawi.
  • SADC leaders meet in Lilongwe, Malawi.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SADC_News
SABC

South Africa and Malawi have signed an agreement related to migration.

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola and his Malawian counterpart George Chaponda signed the agreement at Malawi’s capital Lilongwe where the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial Committee of the Organ meeting has been taking place.

“The new agreement will assist us in dealing with the issue of irregular migration because the problem that we have is that there are many people who are living in South Africa without papers. The problem there is that there is no problem if one in South Africa has papers, resident permits or whatever valid visas, but the problem is those people who are staying in the country irregularly,” says Chaponda.

VIDEO | South Africa has been repatriating undocumented foreign nationals:

 

 

 

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