SA, Malawi sign migration agreement

South Africa and Malawi have signed an agreement related to migration.

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola and his Malawian counterpart George Chaponda signed the agreement at Malawi’s capital Lilongwe where the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial Committee of the Organ meeting has been taking place.

“The new agreement will assist us in dealing with the issue of irregular migration because the problem that we have is that there are many people who are living in South Africa without papers. The problem there is that there is no problem if one in South Africa has papers, resident permits or whatever valid visas, but the problem is those people who are staying in the country irregularly,” says Chaponda.

VIDEO | South Africa has been repatriating undocumented foreign nationals:

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐢 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐀𝐃𝐂 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 Malawi has called for stronger regional solidarity and collective action to safeguard peace, stability, and development… pic.twitter.com/4OViAJhloJ — SADC Secretariat (@SADC_News) July 16, 2026