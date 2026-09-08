Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SA exploring more opportunities in its creative economy

  • WIPO Director General Daren Tang.
  • Image Credits :
  • WIPO
SABC News

South Africa is looking to unlock more opportunities in its creative economy as the country grapples with unemployment, particularly among young people.

WIPO Director-General Daren Tang is in South Africa to engage on how intellectual property can help drive innovation, jobs and economic growth.

“The creative economy in South Africa provides employment to about a million people and it’s about 4% of GDP. And increasingly when you talk about the creative economy, we’re also talking about the digital economy, because creatives are using digital technologies to create and consume content,” says Tang.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the way creative content is produced, questions over copyright and intellectual property are becoming increasingly urgent.

Tang says WIPO sees AI and IP not as a challenge but rather as an opportunity.

“WIPO sees IP not just as a challenge, but also an opportunity. And our work with the member states, including South Africa, is ‘how do we help make sure that AI is able to support the next wave, the next generation of human creators, but not to replace them’.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News