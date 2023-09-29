South African learners will enjoy the experience of a lifetime as part of explorer and environmentalist, Riaan Manser’s initiative, Matrics in Antarctica. Aimed at educating and inspiring future leaders to find possible solutions to pressing issues around the environment, the winners of a competition will travel to one of the last pristine wilderness areas on earth.

For the fourth time, Manser and a team of experts will accompany the five winning learners to Antarctica.

Murray Williams, the general manager of Matrics in Antarctica says, “We’re looking for South Africans who are courageous enough to look around their own lives and see how their daily actions can damage the environment. You don’t have to be a top geography student, or brilliant academic performer. All we require is a genuine desire to make changes to our daily lives. Antarctica is the most pristine natural wilderness but it starts right here outside our very own front doors.”

The competition is currently open to any grade 11 learner.

On the website ‘Matrics in Antarctica’, there is only one question to answer in essay form: What is sustainable packaging and how can it benefit your community and the planet as a whole?

“When we see Antarctica with our very own eyes, we’ll be nurturing our planet earth’s next generation of leaders. We believe that our matrics in Antarctica will one day serve as the custodians of the earth of tomorrow.”

Ntokozo Sikosana, who participated in Matrics in Antarctica, wants all other grade 11 learners to attempt this competition, as the knowledge she gained might just have an impact on the world in future.

“Once we were there we did a clean up and there were so many plastics and cardboard and earbuds, things you would only think you would find here, they were also there. So you are like, each time you think about littering or just doing something very wrong to nature, I think about, because I was there, iIknow it’s going to land there somewhere somehow. So now I’m really mindful of the things that I do. I’m very less plastics, let’s not litter guys. I’m mindful, it’s life changing cause I was not that person before. I did not care that much, but now it seems, I care that much.”

The educational experience comes at no expense to the young people travelling to Antarctica. Closing on 30 September, other curious young minds are encouraged to enter without delay.

Weather permitting, this next crew of Matrics in Antarctica, and possible future game-changers, will depart on 5 December.

Matrics in Antarctica | Riaan Manser weighs in on inspiring young explorers: