SA will stand for justice for everyone: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that South Africa will stand for justice for everyone regardless of the consequences and the criticisms.

He was addressing the Muslim community of Laudium outside Pretoria, which was celebrating the end of Ramadan earlier this morning.

The event was attended by Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and the governing party’s Head of Election Mdumiseni Ntuli.

This is part of the ANC’s mobilisation campaign and interaction with faith communities ahead of next month’s elections.

Ramaphosa says they will stand for peace and justice in Palestine and elsewhere regardless of what their detractors say.

He says, “What is forced displacement and the deliberate starvation of an entire population if it’s not genocide? This week marks 30 years since the Rwandan genocide unfolded before the eyes of the world and little was done to stop the killing of one million people. We will not sit back as another genocide is perpetrated in our lifetime. The Quran says stand firmly for justice. As South Africans, we seek justice for the oppressed people in Palestine, Western Sahara, and for our neighbours and fellow citizens.”

Muslim community

Ramaphosa also called on the Muslim community to join his administration in making South Africa an inclusive country for all irrespective of race, religion or creed.

He says despite the contribution of the Muslim community of Indian descent to the country’s freedom, they feel marginalised 30 years into democracy.

Ramaphosa says, “We salute the many great leaders the Muslim community has produced. It is regrettable that over the years, our once vibrant politically active communities have retreated into the background of our national life.”

“Much of our politics has come to be defined by racial and other forms of chauvinism and this has led some in these communities to question their place in South Africa today. As the ANC which I lead, our message to you today is that your country needs you, join us to rebuild South Africa.”

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa attends Eid prayers at Laudium