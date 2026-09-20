SA journalist Micah Reddy reportedly missing in Djibouti

South African journalist Micah Reddy and his local fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, are reportedly missing in Djibouti. Reddy was also the Africa Coordinator for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still being established. The ICIJ’s Managing Editor Fergus Shiel says Reddy arrived in Djibouti on Thursday night.

According to Shiel, Reddy was due to leave the country on Monday, at the latest.

He says Reddy had met with a respected local fixer, Kooki Mahmoud, and was in contact with the ICIJ from a hotel at around one o’clock on Friday afternoon, local time.

Shiel says Reddy vanished shortly afterwards and has not been heard from since.

The investigative journalism organisation says it quickly raised concerns about his disappearance with authorities in the UK, South Africa and Djibouti.