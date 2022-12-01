South Africa has joined the international community in commemorating World AIDS Day.

On this day, people around the world unite to show support for people living with and to remember those who have died of AIDS.

The “Equalize” slogan is a call to action.

It is a prompt for all of people to work for the proven practical actions needed to address inequalities and help to end AIDS.

UNAIDS data on the global HIV response reveals that during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, progress against the HIV pandemic has faltered, resources have shrunk, and as a result millions of lives are at risk.

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) says inequalities have influenced the spread of HIV in the country.

The Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as chairperson of SANAC, is expected to deliver a speech at the national commemorative event at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

SANAC’s Executive Manager, Dr Nkhensani Nkhwashu says, “These inequlities come at different forms. It comes in terms of our different socio-economic status and also, which has a huge impact, when you link it again to GBV. Hence we are saying we need greater involvement for all of us on the ground to tackle these inequalities, which relate also to service provision. Especially when you look at the young ones, most of them are not able to access market places where they’ll get jobs.”

The video below is reporting that inequalities are blocking the end of the AIDS pandemic: