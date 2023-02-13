President Cyril Ramaphosa says building strong and independent institutions is vital in the fight against corruption.

In his weekly letter to the nation, he says he’s happy with the establishment of the Special Tribunal.

The aim of the entity is to enable the Special Investigating Unit to speed up civil claims against people who are accused of corruption and to recover stolen funds.

President Ramaphosa says the country is slowly but surely winning the fight against corruption.

He says as of March last year, the value of civil litigation referred to the High Courts and the Special Tribunal amounted to R75 billion.

The Special Tribunal is a court dedicated to proceedings arising from SIU investigations. The president says around 119 cases worth more than R12 billion are enrolled at the Special Tribunal.

He also says 187 accused persons were taken to court in 32 State Capture and corruption related cases with funds and assets worth almost 13 billion frozen.

On corruption at Eskom, the president said the NPA’s Investigating Directorate has finalised a settlement agreement with an international company, ABB to pay over R2.5 billion in punitive reparations to South Africa.

Video: President Ramaphosa says the fight against corruption continues